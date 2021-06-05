Jayden Seales drafted in WI's provisional squad for SA Tests

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jun 05, 2021, 12:00 pm

Jayden Seales picked in West Indies' provisional squad for South Africa Tests

Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler Jayden Seales has been picked in the 17-man provisional squad of West Indies for their upcoming Test series against South Africa at home. The final list of 13 players will be announced on Monday. Notably, the West Indies are scheduled to host South Africa for a two-Test series from June 10 to 22. Here is more.

Information

WI's 17-man provisional squad for SA Tests

Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican

Seales

Seales has grabbed eyeballs despite playing less matches

Seales has earned his Test call-up despite being inexperienced. He has played one First-class, three List A, and six T20 games. In these games, he has picked up a total of 13 wickets. Seales starred for West Indies in the 2020 Under-19 WC (10 wickets). He also bagged a CPL deal with the Trinbago Knight Riders, who have retained him for this season too.

Attack

Seales was impressive in the four-day intra-squad game

Seales was impressive in the four-day intra-squad game between Team Hamilton and Team Blackwood. He registered figures of 4/40 in the second innings, having dismissed Shai Hope and Darren Bravo. Seales strengthens the pace attack of West Indies that already includes Test regulars, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder and Kemar Roach. Notably, Chemar Holder was unavailable for selection due to injury.

Players

Hope, Chase, and Powell roped in

Shai Hope, Roston Chase, and Kieran Powell are also rewarded with spots in the 17-member squad. The trio missed the recent home Test series against Sri Lanka. Hope, who last played the Manchester Test in July 2020, scored 106 in the intra-squad fixture. Meanwhile, Jahmar Hamilton is the second wicket-keeper in the group besides Joshua Da Silva.

Series

The Test series will begin on June 10

The 17-member squad will be trimmed to 13 on June 7, three days before the series opener at the Daren Sammy Stadium. The second Test will also be played at the same venue from June 18. Notably, this is the last series in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. WI currently hold the sixth spot, while South Africa are seventh on the table.