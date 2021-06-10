WI vs SA, Test series: Here is the statistical preview

Here is the statistical preview of WI-SA Test series

West Indies and South Africa are set to lock horns in the first Test of two-match series on June 10 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet. Meanwhile, the second the match will commence from June 18 at the same venue. This is the last Test series in the inaugural World Test Championship cycle. Here is the statistical preview.

Here is the head-to-head record

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, South Africa have the wood over West Indies in Test cricket. In 28 Tests between the two sides, the Proteas have managed to win 18. While the Caribbeans have won just three Tests, a total of seven have resulted in a draw. Notably, WI haven't won a Test series against SA since April 1992.

South Africa's first Test series in West Indies since 2010

The two sides haven't competed in a bilateral Test series since January 2015 (SA won 2-0). In fact, the Caribbeans are hosting South Africa for the first time since June 2010. The Proteas have won six and lost two Tests in West Indies.

WI vs SA: A look at the top performers

WI captain Kraigg Brathwaite has aggregated 183 runs from three Tests at an average of 48.03 against South Africa. In the bowling segment, Kemar Roach has scalped eight wickets with a best match haul of 5/81. Against West Indies, Dean Elgar, who has been awarded with South Africa's Test captaincy, owns 217 runs at an incredible average of 72.33.

WTC: A look at the standings

This will be the final series before the ICC World Test Championship final. West Indies occupy the sixth spot with three wins and six defeats (two drawn). Meanwhile, South Africa are just behind the Caribbeans, having won just three games. They lost the most number of Tests (8) during the cycle of WTC. The visitors would want to improve their record in the impending series.

WI vs SA: What has changed since their last meeting?

The two sides last met in January 2015. Hosts South Africa beat WI in the third Test to win the three-match series 2-0. South Africa, who were then the number one Test side, had the services of AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla (captain), Faf du Plessis, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, and Morne Morkel. Meanwhile, Denesh Ramdin was leading the WI back then.