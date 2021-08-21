West Indies vs Pakistan: Decoding the stats of Babar Azam

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 21, 2021, 02:28 pm

Babar Azam played a brilliant knock against WI in the second Test

Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam played a brilliant 75-run knock in the first innings of the second Test against West Indies in Jamaica. Pakistan are 212/4 at stumps on Day 1 The visitors were reduced to 2/3 before Babar and Fawad Alam shared a defining 166-run stand. In this article, we decode the key career statistics of Babar in Tests.

WI vs PAK

How has Babar performed in the ongoing Test series?

Babar scored 30 and 55 in the first Test against WI. However, his contributions weren't enough as Pakistan lost the match. The Windies pulled off a remarkable one-wicket win to take a lead in the two-match series. Pakistan, who are in a must-win scenario, need the batters to put up a valiant show. Babar consumed 174 balls for his 75 (13 fours).

Stats

Decoding Babar's Test stats

In five home Tests, the star batter has managed to score 527 runs at 87.83. He has hit three centuries at home. Babar has racked up 527 runs from eight Test matches on neutral venues (UAE) at 40.53. Meanwhile, away from home, Babar has accumulated 1,275 runs at 36.42. He has managed one century.

Information

A look at Babar's Test career in numbers

In 35 Test matches, Babar has amassed 2,329 runs at an average of 43.12. He has racked up five centuries and 18 half-centuries with the best score of 143. Babar has also registered seven ducks so far.

Information

Babar has scored 386 runs against WI

In six Tests against West Indies, Babar has scored 386 runs at 38.60. On West Indies soil, Babar has 296 runs in five Tests at 37.00. In the UAE, he has played one Test, scoring a total of 90 runs.