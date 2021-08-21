Cincinnati Masters: Medvedev, Barty secure quarter-final wins

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 21, 2021, 01:14 pm

Ashleigh Barty has reached the Cincinnati Masters semis

Top seeds Daniil Medvedev and Ashleigh Barty booked their respective berths in the semi-finals of the ongoing Cincinnati Masters. Men's singles world number two Medvedev beat Tokyo 2020 Olympics bronze medalist Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets. Meanwhile, women's singles world number one Barty beat 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova. Here are the key details.

Barty

Barty to face Kerber in the semis

Australia's Barty will face two-time Cincinnati Masters finalist Angelique Kerber, who won her quarter-final when Petra Kvitova retired during the second set because of a stomach problem. Kerber won the first set 6-4 and was tied 3-3 in the second. Notably, Barty beat Kerber in the Wimbledon semi-finals in July. In terms of the head-to-head record, things stand 3-3 between Barty and Kerber.

Words

Barty praises Kerber ahead of their semis showdown

Barty feels Kerber knows how to play big tournaments. "Even on days where she's not playing her best tennis, she finds a way to scrap and fight and stay in matches and give herself an opportunity," Barty said of Kerber. "Angie's one of the best competitors in the world. She knows how to play big tournaments, knows how to play big matches."

Medvedev

I was feeling great during the match: Medvedev

Medvedev dished out a commanding 6-1, 6-1 performance against Busta. After his win, he shared his views on the match. "I was feeling great during the match. In these conditions you try to win the match as fast as possible, especially against Carreno Busta, who can catch fire at any moment and start getting you into long rallies," Medvedev said.

Battle

Medvedev to face compatriot Andrey Rublev

Medvedev, who won the Toronto Masters last week, sealed his eighth match in a row as he prepares for a final four contest against compatriot Andrey Rublev. Fourth seed Rublev overcame France's Benoit Paire 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. The Russian advanced to his fourth Masters 1000 quarter-final in six tournaments this season. Notably, Medvedev has won all four tour matches against Rublev.

Do you know?

Key stats from Medvedev and Barty's respective matches

Busta failed to earn a breakpoint while losing serve five times against Medvedev. The Russian finished with 20 winners and seven unforced errors. Meanwhile, Barty advanced with seven aces and four breaks of serve in the 72-minute victory against Krejcikova.

Information

Tsitsipas to face Zverev; Pliskova will take on Teichmann

Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Alexander Zverev in the semis. Tsitsipas overcame Felix Auger Aliassime 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 in the quarters. In women's singles, Karolina Pliskova beat Paula Badosa 7-5, 2-0. She will face Jil Teichmann, who beat Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-2.