IPL 2021: Punjab Kings sign Nathan Ellis for UAE leg

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 21, 2021, 12:47 pm

Punjab Kings have signed Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis for the second half of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The Punjab-based franchise confirmed the development on Friday. Ellis has been roped in after Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith were ruled out of the tournament. Notably, Ellis recently registered a hat-trick on his international debut against Bangladesh. Here are further details.

PBKS were unaware of the availability of Jhye and Riley

It is understood that Punjab Kings were unaware that Jhye and Riley won't be available for the remainder of the IPL season until August 18. They discovered the same only after Cricket Australia (CA) made a press announcement on Thursday.

Another replacement will be announced soon

"We were not aware of the fitness status of Jhye and Riley until yesterday. We have signed Ellis as a replacement player. We will announce the second replacement in a day or two," Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon said while confirming the signing. "We are in talks with a few players. Anil (Kumble, the head coach) will finalise one soon."

Ellis took a hat-trick on international debut

Ellis made his international debut against Bangladesh. The right-arm pacer entered an elite club by taking a hat-trick on his debut. He has claimed five wickets from two T20Is at 10.00. Ellis burst on to international cricket after performing well at the Big Bash League last year (20 wickets for Hobart Hurricanes). Notably, he was unsold in the IPL auction earlier this year.

Punjab are sixth on the points table

Punjab Kings presently occupy the sixth spot in the IPL 2021 standings with three wins. Just like the previous edition, the side failed to gain momentum in the first half. However, their skipper KL Rahul has been among runs. He is presently the second-highest run-scorer with 331 runs. It will be interesting to see if he can lead Punjab to playoffs.