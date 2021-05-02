IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC: Rishabh Pant elects to field

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings are locking horns in the 29th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is hosting the second game of Sunday's double-header.

Rishabh Pant has won the toss and elected to field.

Notably, KL Rahul is missing the game as he has been hospitalized with acute appendicitis.

A look at the pitch details

In the previous game at this venue, Punjab outclassed the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The wicket turned out to be two-paced, assisting both the batsmen and bowlers.

Notably, dew also didn't come into play, making the task of spinners easy.

As a result, Harpreet Brar dented the RCB batting line-up.

It will interesting see what the pitch offers tonight.

Here is the head-to-head record

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, Punjab fare slightly better than Delhi.

In 27 matches, Punjab have won 15 with a win percentage of 55.56.

Meanwhile, Delhi have managed to win 12 (win percentage: 44.44).

Since IPL 2018, Punjab have won four out of seven matches against DC.

Delhi won the previous encounter against Punjab this season.

KL Rahul hospitalized with acute appendicitis

Ahead of the game, Punjab announced that Rahul has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis.

He got admitted to the hospital and will undergo surgery shortly.

"KL Rahul complained of a severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis," read a PBKS statement.