Ashwin shows his brilliance with fifer for Surrey against Somerset

R Ashwin took figures of 6/27 against Somerset

India's premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin enjoyed himself with six wickets in a County match for Surrey against Somerset at The Oval. With this tally, Ashwin claimed seven wickets in the match. Ashwin bowled 15 overs in the second innings, giving away just 27 runs. Ahead of India's five-Test series against England, the performance by Ashwin came at a crucial time. Here's more.

How did Ashwin perform in the match?

In the first innings, Ashwin bowled a total of 42 overs, giving away 96 runs. He took the wicket of Tom Lammonby (42). In the second innings, Ashwin's brilliance floored Somerset. The side was bowled out for just 69 runs in 29.1 overs as Ashwin ruled the roost not allowing Somerset batters to breathe. Besides the senior Indian spinner, Daniel Moriarty took four wickets.

How has the match panned out?

Somerset put up 429 on the board in the first innings as skipper James Hildreth smashed a superb 212-ball 107. With useful contributions from the others, Somerset kept Surrey at bay. In reply, Surrey folded for just 240 after the openers added 98. Somerset were blown away in the second innings as Surrey have lost three wickets in the chase.

Ashwin claims 49th five-wicket haul in FC cricket

Ashwin claimed his 49th fifth-wicket haul in FC cricket and seventh five-for in County cricket. The 34-year-old has raced to 655 scalps in FC cricket so far. Earlier, Ashwin also represented Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire in County cricket. He went on to pick four and two five-wicket hauls respectively for them.

Ashwin will draw confidence from his performance

The performance will help Ashwin gain plenty of confidence ahead of the Test series against England, starting August 4. Ashwin will be raring to be the first-choice spinner for Team India against England. India will need to find the right balance which went missing in the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand last month.