New Zealand are all set to become the number one side in Test cricket. The Black Caps, who are on the brink of winning the second Test against West Indies, will reach the number one ranking in the ICC Team Rankings. Reflecting on the same, pace spearhead Trent Boult said it would be a "tremendous achievement". Here is more.

NZ History beckons for the Kiwis

Once New Zealand defeat West Indies in the ongoing second Test at Basin Reserve, they would attain the number one ranking. This will be the first such achievement for the Kiwis in the Test format. After the win, NZ will also displace England (292) at the third spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings. Presently, they occupy the fourth spot (240 points).

Achievement 'It will be a tremendous achievement', says Boult

In a video posted on Twitter, Boult spoke on the achievement. "Obviously, it will be a tremendous achievement. But, one of those things that is grafted over many seasons and the way, looking back at last five-six years, Test cricket is my favourite format. What we have been able to achieve at home, and special wins in overseas, that has been amazing," he stated.

Do you know? Boult has been NZ's second-highest wicket-taker since January 2018 (Tests)

Boult has been a vital cog in New Zealand's bowling line-up across formats, of late. Since January 2018, he has emerged as the second-highest wicket-taker for them after Southee in Test cricket. During the period, he scalped 72 wickets at a phenomenal average of 26.02.

2nd Test NZ in complete control of the 2nd Test

The Kiwis are in commanding position, in the second Test against West Indies. They gave the tourists a throbbing follow-on on Day 3 after bowling them out on 131. Earlier, New Zealand put up a mammoth 460, riding on a marathon knock from Henry Nicholls (174). The Tom Latham-led side now require four wickets to win as they have reduced WI to 244/6.

Battle The battle between the top-three teams