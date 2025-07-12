'Love & War': Bhansali plans epic face-offs between Ranbir-Vicky
What's the story
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the acclaimed director known for his grand cinematic style, is currently working on Love & War. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The film went on floors in November 2024 and has already completed nearly 50% of its production. A recent Pinkvilla report has revealed that Bhansali is now gearing up to shoot face-off sequences between Kapoor and Kaushal.
Production details
Sequences to be shot in August
A source told the portal, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be shooting for some epic face-offs between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal from August 2025." "His team is presently working to put up an elaborate set to can these larger-than-life confrontation sequences between two of the best actors of the modern generation."
Filming schedule
Bhansali aiming to wrap up by end of 2025
The source further revealed that around 100 days of shooting for Love & War has already been completed, with another 90 days remaining. "Sanjay Leela Bhansali is looking to call it a wrap on Love & War by the end of 2025." "While a large chunk of the shoot will be done at multiple studios in Mumbai, the team also has an outdoor leg planned post-October in Europe."
Release date
Film on track for March 2026 release
Despite the scale of the production, Love & War is still on track for its scheduled release in March 2025. In between shooting schedules, Bhansali and his team are also editing the footage already filmed.Notably, the movie was earlier rumored to be a modern take on Raj Kapoor's Sangam, but Bhansali has denied this.
Actor's perspective
It's every actor's dream to work with Bhansali: Kapoor
Kapoor had earlier spoken about the project at an event in Mumbai. He said, "Love & War is something which is every actor's dream. To work with brilliant actors like Alia and Vicky and to be directed by the master - Sanjay Leela Bhansali." "I worked with him 17 years ago. To work with him again, I can say this with so much of clarity that I haven't met a human being who works so hard."