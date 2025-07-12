'Love & War': Bhansali plans epic face-offs between Ranbir-Vicky

Sanjay Leela Bhansali , the acclaimed director known for his grand cinematic style, is currently working on Love & War. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor , Alia Bhatt , and Vicky Kaushal . The film went on floors in November 2024 and has already completed nearly 50% of its production. A recent Pinkvilla report has revealed that Bhansali is now gearing up to shoot face-off sequences between Kapoor and Kaushal.

Production details Sequences to be shot in August A source told the portal, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be shooting for some epic face-offs between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal from August 2025." "His team is presently working to put up an elaborate set to can these larger-than-life confrontation sequences between two of the best actors of the modern generation."

Filming schedule Bhansali aiming to wrap up by end of 2025 The source further revealed that around 100 days of shooting for Love & War has already been completed, with another 90 days remaining. "Sanjay Leela Bhansali is looking to call it a wrap on Love & War by the end of 2025." "While a large chunk of the shoot will be done at multiple studios in Mumbai, the team also has an outdoor leg planned post-October in Europe."

Release date Film on track for March 2026 release Despite the scale of the production, Love & War is still on track for its scheduled release in March 2025. In between shooting schedules, Bhansali and his team are also editing the footage already filmed.Notably, the movie was earlier rumored to be a modern take on Raj Kapoor's Sangam, but Bhansali has denied this.