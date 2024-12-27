Summarize Simplifying... In short Sanjay Leela Bhansali, a renowned filmmaker, credits his confidence and filmmaking skills to Shyam Benegal, who he apprenticed under.

Bhansali admired Benegal's films, comparing their influence to that of Satyajit Ray's, and felt validated when Benegal praised his film 'Black'.

Bhansali's time with Benegal not only taught him about editing and creating socially relevant cinema, but also introduced him to the talents of Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil, and Govind Nihalani.

Shyam Benegal passed away on December 23

How Shyam Benegal shaped Sanjay Leela Bhansali's filmmaking career

By Isha Sharma 03:51 pm Dec 27, 202403:51 pm

What's the story Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently paid tribute to the late writer-director Shyam Benegal, who passed away on December 23. Bhansali reminisced about his time observing Benegal's work during the production of the Doordarshan serial The Discovery Of India. In a conversation with Zoom, Bhansali spoke about how Benegal inspired his filmmaking career.

Initial interaction

Bhansali's first encounter with Benegal was 'warm'

Bhansali recalled his first meeting with Benegal, saying, "There was no nose-in-the-air attitude of I-am-THE-Shyam-Benegal, none of the patronizing attitude newcomers face when apprenticing with stalwarts." "He instantly warmed up to me and threw the doors of his knowledge wide open for me." He further added Benegal could discuss any topic with clarity and conciseness only the most sorted people have.

Career influence

Bhansali credits Benegal for his confidence in filmmaking

Bhansali credited Benegal for instilling in him the confidence to become a filmmaker. He said, "I would today very confidently say that he built a confidence in me to be a filmmaker." "In those one-and-a-half years that I spent watching Shyam Babu editing his work, I learned not only editing but also how to make serious socially relevant cinema that the masses can access."

Film appreciation

Bhansali's admiration for Benegal's films and legacy

Bhansali also said he loved Benegal's films and every time he watched them, he discovered something new. Bhansali compared Benegal's Ankur to Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali, implying both films were equally influential in their decades. "Shyam Babu was the true inheritor of the Ray legacy," Bhansali said. "And look at the talent he gave us: greats like Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil, and Govind Nihalani. We have a lot to be thankful for to Shyam Babu."

Career validation

When Benegal's praise 'validated' Bhansali's work

Years after watching and learning from Benegal, Bhansali got a surprise call from the late director. Benegal had called to appreciate Black, a film directed by Bhansali, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. "I felt very validated," shared Bhansali, reminiscing about the effect of this unexpected praise from his mentor.