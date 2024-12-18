Summarize Simplifying... In short The Film Federation of India (FFI) is facing backlash for selecting 'Laapataa Ladies' as India's official entry for the Oscars, which failed to make the shortlist.

'Laapataa Ladies' snubbed by Oscars 2025

'Wrong selection': Netizens slam FFI after 'Laapataa Ladies' misses Oscars

What's the story The Film Federation of India (FFI) has been slammed by filmmaker Hansal Mehta and Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej after Kiran Rao's satire drama Laapataa Ladies was left out of the Oscars 2025 shortlist. The film was India's official entry but missed out on a spot in the Best International Feature category at the 97th Academy Awards. Mehta, disappointed, sarcastically praised FFI's "strike rate and selection of films year after year."

Public reaction

'Indian films laapataa': Social media users echo Mehta's sentiments

Mehta's criticism of FFI was echoed by many on social media. One user wrote, "Indian films Laapata (lost)!" while another lamented the non-selection of Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light, which they thought was a stronger contender for India at the Oscars. A third user remembered how Shekhar Kapur's crime drama Bandit Queen wasn't picked by FFI as India's official Oscars entry in 1995, pointing to a history of questionable and wrong selections.

Selection critique

'We are choosing the wrong films...'

Kej also expressed his disappointment over FFI's selection process. Sharing posters of Laapataa Ladies on social media, he said while he loved the film, it was "absolutely the wrong choice to represent India." "When are we going to realize...year after year...we are choosing the wrong films," he added. Kej further slammed the industry's obsession with mainstream Bollywood and demanded recognition of great artistic cinema, irrespective of budget or star power.

Oscars snub

'Laapataa Ladies' failed to make the Oscars shortlist

Rao's Hindi film Laapataa Ladies failed to make it to the shortlist of 15 features competing for a spot in the final five at the Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced this on Tuesday. However, British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri's Santosh, featuring Indian actors Shahana Goswami and Sunita Rajwar, representing the UK, has made it to this list.

Selection controversy

FFI's selection of 'Laapataa Ladies' for the Oscars drew criticism

In September, the FFI unanimously picked Laapataa Ladies as India's official entry to the Oscars from a pool of 29 films. The decision, announced by a committee headed by Jahnu Barua, has since been criticized. The Aamir Khan-backed film, starring newcomers Sparsh Srivastava, Pratibha Ranta, and Nitanshi Goel in lead roles, was chosen over other prominent entries such as Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light and National Award-winning Aattam.