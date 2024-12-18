Summarize Simplifying... In short The Indian short film 'Anuja' has advanced in the Oscar race, beating out 180 other films, including the strong contender 'Laapataa Ladies'.

Produced by Guneet Monga and directed by Suchitra Matai, 'Anuja' is now among the top 15 films shortlisted for the prestigious award.

Despite its powerful storytelling, 'Laapataa Ladies', a feminist drama set in early 2000s rural India, did not make the cut.

'Laapataa Ladies' misses out, 'Anuja' advances

'Laapataa Ladies' out; now India pins Oscars hopes on 'Anuja'

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:52 am Dec 18, 202410:52 am

What's the story The 97th Academy Awards has released its shortlist for the International Feature Film category, and sadly, Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) didn't make it. But India's Oscars dreams aren't over yet, as the live-action short film Anuja, produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor, is still in the race. The film tackles child labor in the garment industry and stars actors such as Nagesh Bhonsle.

Competition details

'Anuja' among top 15 films in Oscars shortlist

Anuja has made it to the next round of the Oscar race, outshining 180 other films. The top 15 films that have made it to the shortlist include France's Emilia Prez, Denmark's The Girl with The Needle, and Sandhya Suri's Santosh. Other contenders include Touch, Kneecap, Vermiglio, Flow, Armand, From Ground Zero, Dahomey, and How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies.

Member's reaction

Academy member expressed joy over 'Anuja's selection

Ujwal Nirgudkar, a member of the Oscar Academy, was also elated over Anuja's selection. He said, "I am happy to see Anuja, a live-action short film by Suchitra Matai, being selected amongst 180 short films in this category." "Guneet Monga is an Executive Producer for this film, and the star cast includes many Indian names. This shows that Indian talent is recognized worldwide."

Film overview

'Laapataa Ladies' missed out despite strong narrative

Laapataa Ladies (translated as Lost Ladies in English) is a feminist drama set in rural India in the early 2000s. Laapataa Ladies's screenplay and dialogues were written by Sneha Desai, based on a story by Biplab Goswami, with additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma. Despite its strong narrative and impactful storytelling, the film failed to qualify for the next round of the Oscars race.