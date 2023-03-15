Entertainment

OTT: Netflix announces docu-film on Yo Yo Honey Singh

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 15, 2023

Docu-film on Yo Yo Honey Singh announced

The OTT giant Netflix announced a docu-drama revolving around the life of famous Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. His life has been full of crests and troughs. From being a top artist to his sudden disappearance to several controversies, the Mozez Singh directorial will address it all. The project is being produced by the Academy Award-winning Sikhya Entertainment.

Crux of the docu-film

Netflix took to social media to announce the new project. The docu-drama will trace the journey of the Delhi boy from Hirdesh Singh to Yo Yo Honey Singh. It will show both his professional and personal life and the film also feature his friends, family, and collaborators. Though nothing has been revealed, the project is set to release later this year.

