David Harbour is ready to put 'Stranger Things' on back-burner

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 22, 2023, 01:00 pm 1 min read

David Harbour's emotional take on 'Stranger Things' ending

Netflix's Stranger Things will be back for its fifth and final season. Although fans were eager for more, protagonist David Harbour seems to have grown out of it and wants to focus on the future instead. Recently, he spoke to Discussing Film and said that initially he never wanted Stranger Things to end but now he is looking forward to future opportunities.

Harbour's take on the series

Harbour said, "What's funny is when I started the show, I never, ever wanted it to end. That's why I love the show. I think it's a great show, even if I wasn't in it. Now we're almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end." The first season was released in 2016.

More about the acclaimed sci-fi series

The American sci-fi horror drama is created by The Duffer Brothers, whereas it is bankrolled by 21 Laps Entertainment, Monkey massacre Productions, and Upside Down Pictures. The series has a huge star cast which includes Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Paul Reiser, and Brett Gelman, among others. The music is done by Michael Stein and Kyle Dixon.