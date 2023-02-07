Entertainment

'The Family Man 3' gets Holi release? Manoj Bajpayee teases

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 07, 2023, 06:19 pm 2 min read

Helmed by Raj & DK, 'The Family Man' franchise stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role

Those waiting for the release date of The Family Man 3 might not have to wait any longer. Looks like the leading actor of the web series franchise has dropped hints about its release. On Tuesday, actor Manoj Bajpayee shared a video on Twitter that got everyone thinking if he has (indirectly) revealed the release date of the third part.

Why does this story matter?

Helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, popularly known as Raj & DK, The Family Man franchise has become a big hit with the OTT audience.

After its massive success with The Family Man (2019) and The Family Fan 2 (2021), the makers are reportedly gearing up for the release of the third part, again, starring Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a secret intelligence officer.

Here's what Bajpayee said in the clip

In an 18-second video clip that Bajpayee posted on Twitter, the actor is heard saying, "Hello! How are you all? It's been a while, right? Listen to me carefully. This Holi, I am coming to your family with my family. Stay tuned." It's not clear if he teased the spy thriller series's release date or whether its trailer will be dropped on Holi.

Bajpayee dropped hint about 'Tha Family Man 3'

“Family” ke saath aa raha hoon…swagat nahin karoge humara? pic.twitter.com/wEwS7ARw3O — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) February 7, 2023

About 'The Family Man' franchise

The first season starred Bajpayee along with Priyamani as his wife and Sharib Hashmi as his close aide and colleague. The second season saw all three actors reprising their characters with a new addition to the cast - Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the antagonist. The Family Man 2 marked the OTT debut for Prabhu. Both seasons were released on Amazon Prime Video.

Hashmi aka JK on life after 'The Family Man'

Meanwhile, Hashmi, who gained massive popularity for playing JK in the franchise opened up on how his life changed after The Family Man. In a conversation with NewsBytes, he said, "I have reached a stage in my career where I don't have to do roles for money. Previously, I would consider doing roles because they were paying me well."