Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 07, 2023, 05:45 pm 3 min read

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani are now married! Congratulations to the newlywed couple!

And it's official! After years of dating each other and keeping their relationship under wraps from the public, Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on Tuesday at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. Reportedly, the wedding rituals took place between 2:00pm to 4:00pm. As the power couple embarks on the next chapter of their lives, we wish them hearty congratulations!

Wedding festivities began on Sunday with 'mehendi' ceremony

The Shershaah co-stars' wedding festivities began on Sunday with the mehendi ceremony, as many industry guests and family members reached the venue that day. Reportedly, on Monday, the couple hosted a lunch for family and friends in the afternoon, ahead of the sangeet night. Advani's brother Mishaal Advani, who is a singer and composer, delivered a special performance at the sangeet for her sister.

Several B-town celebrities attended Sid-Kiara's wedding

Reportedly, the grand wedding witnessed a gathering of about 150 guests including Malhotra and Advani's families and friends. Some of the confirmed guest celebrities that took part in the festivities included Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Juhi Chawla, among others. Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani with her husband Anand Piramal also joined the celebrations.

Bride and the groom donned Manish Malhotra's couture

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra has collaborated many times with Advani, but today, it was definitely the best among the rest! The Indian designer and the actor checked into Jaisalmer on Saturday together, and we instantly knew that Advani would don a lehenga by the ace designer. Reportedly, the fashion designer has made around 150 outfits just for the bride, groom, and their families.

Maintaining the secrecy of nuptials, a no-phone policy instituted

"Wedding in secrecy" has certainly become the trend in Bollywood for the longest time. Reportedly, like any other Bollywood wedding, this big-fat Punjabi wedding apparently did not allow the guests to post any pictures or videos of the ceremony on social media. Instituting a no-phone policy, the couple requested the guests to keep their phones away during the procession at the grand venue.

A look at their 'filmy' love story

From reel to real, the couple had a spectacular journey! They met at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories and their love story began on the Shershaah sets. During the shoot of the film, rumors about their relationship started doing rounds online, and the speculations continued to grow stronger by the day. Interestingly, they never accepted nor denied anything in regard to their relationship.

