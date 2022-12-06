Entertainment

Hansika Motwani shares first photos from wedding with Sohael Khaturiya

Hansika Motwani shares first photos from wedding with Sohael Khaturiya

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 06, 2022, 11:52 am 2 min read

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya got hitched on Sunday

A couple of days after getting hitched to her long-term partner Sohael Khaturiya, South star Hansika Motwani took to her Instagram space and officially shared a set of photos from the wedding ceremony. She captioned the post, "Now & forever 4.12.2022." Earlier, she took to her Instagram Story and shared a photo flaunting her bridal mehendi. Read on to know more about the wedding.

Sonam Kapoor reacted to the post

After Motwani shared her wedding photos on Instagram, her fans and followers took to the comments section and showered her with love. Apart from her fans, Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor liked the post and showered her wishes. A fan wrote, "Congratulations Hansika..Wishing you all the happiness in the world." "We are happy for you hansu wishing you a lifetime of happiness," wrote another.

Instagram Post

A post shared by on

All you need to know about the wedding

Motwani and Khaturiya's wedding happened with only close friends and family of the couple in attendance. Since they are also business partners, the couple reportedly invited other business partners to the wedding. Though some of their pre-wedding ceremonies happened in Mumbai, the wedding took place in Jaipur's Mundota Fort. The couple got hitched in a traditional Sindhi wedding.

Motwani said 'yes' to Khaturiya in November

In November, Motwani announced her engagement with Khaturiya. She shared photos from when Khaturiya popped the question when they were on a trip to Paris. Recently, she also shared glimpses of her bachelorette party along with her bride squad. New reports surfaced saying that Motwani has decided not to quit acting after the wedding. Her new projects are expected to be announced soon.

Streaming rights of wedding video sold?

It's reported that the couple has sold the streaming rights of their wedding video to an OTT partner. This news has not been officially confirmed. To recall, Tamil director Vignesh Shivan and Lady Superstar Nayanthara's wedding video streaming rights were also sold to Netflix. While the streamer shared some glimpses, the release date of their wedding video has not been announced yet.