Hansika Motwani is engaged! Shares pictures with fiance Sohael Khaturiya

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 02, 2022, 02:04 pm 2 min read

Hansika Motwani announced her engagement with Sohael Khaturiya on Wednesday

Actor Hansika Motwani took to her Instagram space and announced that she is engaged to marry. Sharing photos with her fiancé and business partner Sohael Khaturiya from Paris, she captioned the post, "Now & Forever." This comes days after it was speculated that the Maha star's wedding might happen soon. Read on to know more about the elegant proposal event, wedding plans, and more.

Proposal Khaturiya proposed to her near the Eiffel Tower

The photos shared by Motwani show that Khaturiya proposed to her in a grand romantic manner in front of Paris's Eiffel Tower amid candles and fireworks. He can be seen clad in a dapper suit getting on his knee to pop the question. On the other hand, Motwani can be seen dressed in a beautiful white dress as she said yes to his proposal.

Wishes Celebrities and fans showered the couple with wishes

Several celebrities and fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Varun Dhawan, Anushka Shetty, Karan Tacker, PV Sindhu, and Shivaleeka Oberoi were among those who extended their wishes to the couple. Kushbu Sundar wrote, "Oh wow!! Congratulations my dear.. wishing you the best." Though the couple has not announced the wedding date, it is expected that the wedding will happen in December.

Wedding Is a destination wedding planned in Jaipur?

It is reported by a section of media that the couple will tie the knot between December 2 and 4, and the wedding will happen in Jaipur. The couple is expected to fly to the pink city along with their friends and family to celebrate a three-day wedding there. However, let us wait for the couple's announcement to know for sure.

Details All you need to know about the reported wedding plans

Reportedly, the pre-wedding festivities will begin on December 2, which will begin with a Sufi night. On December 3, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies are expected to happen. Their haldi ceremony will happen on December 4 in the morning, and the couple will tie the knot in the evening. It is also reported that the couple will ditch reception and host a casino-themed after-party.