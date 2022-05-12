Entertainment

Revealed! Secret behind Sonakshi Sinha's ring on her finger

May 12, 2022

Sonakshi Sinha became the latest Bollywood entrepreneur (Photo credit: Instagram/@aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha had triggered engagement rumors on Monday by uploading pictures of a diamond ring. Alongside, we also saw a mystery man. Fans wondered whether she had found love, or was shooting a music video. Now, Sinha has announced the launch of her new press-on nails brand, SOEZI. So now we finally know what the ring on her finger meant, isn't it?

Context Why does this story matter?

Sinha joined the legion of several other Bollywood celebrities who have their own brands.

For instance, Katrina Kaif is associated with Kay Beauty that sells vegan-friendly products in Europe.

In 2015, Deepika Padukone launched All About You, her apparel line. Its products can be found on online shopping platforms.

So, it will be interesting to see how well SOEZI fares in the market.

Announcement How was the brand launched online?

On Wednesday, Sinha took to Instagram to spill the beans on her brand. Sharing a video, she wrote, "Ladies...are you ready to take over Hot Girl Summer and #NAILIT with me??? (sic)" In the clip, she could be seen demonstrating varying shades of flawless nails. She also tagged @ittssoezi, the brand's official Instagram page. The actor followed this up with another promotional photograph.

Speculations Earlier, Sona had sparked hush-hush engagement speculations

Before this, the Lootera actor had posted a photo flaunting a huge ring and pitch-perfect nails, sparking rumors of a hush-hush engagement on Monday. She wrote, "BIG day for me!! One of my biggest dreams is coming trueee...and I can't wait to share it with YOUUU. (sic)" Naturally, social media was abuzz and colleagues like Shibani Dandekar, Priyank Sharma, and Kubbra Sait congratulated her.

Learn more What is SOEZI all about?

To tell you about the company, SOEZI will be "selling easy-to-use good quality press-on nails that are not only made in India but are also designed by Indian women," as per its website. "These press-on nails are long-lasting, cruelty-free, and will have a gel nail finish." The firm's mantra will be: "Nails that are easy to put on. Easy to take off."

Projects What is coming up for Sinha in front of camera?

The Dabangg actor was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. Now, she has Double XL and Kakuda to look forward to. This year, her work calendar is all the more interesting because it will mark her OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video's Dahaad. Reports also suggest that she may collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time in Netflix's Heeramandi.