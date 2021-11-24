Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL' gears up for a 2022 release?

Sonakshi Sinha will soon be seen in a social drama

In September, we learned that Sonakshi Sinha has signed a project that would be bankrolled by Mudassar Aziz and Ashwin Varde. Titled Double XL, it will also star Huma Qureshi, and Zaheer Iqbal. The film's shooting had commenced in the UK, which went on for a month. Now, makers have almost finished Sinha's portions and it will be wrapped up by this month's end.

Why does this story matter?

The lead actors will be seen as plus-sized women who fight against the bullies and body shamers. For their roles in the film, both Sinha and Qureshi were required to undergo massive body transformation. That's because it will show them in two different avatars: One in their slim frames, and another as overweight. This theme is always welcome, no matter the age and generation.

The film will not be a preachy drama, reports suggest

According to a Pinkvilla update, Sinha has already started the film's next shooting schedule in Delhi. They have plans to wrap it up by this month's end and release the film in the first half of 2022. It is also reported that the film will not be a preachy drama, but will narrate a message through humor. Satram Ramani is helming the project.

Ramani's last project before this was the flop 'Helmet'

Ramani had directed Helmet, which had released in September on ZEE5. The film had noted actors such as Aparshakti Khurana (in his first Hindi project as the lead), Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Verma, and Sharib Hashmi in the cast. It also had dealt with a social issue in a humorous way, but the reception and review of the venture were mostly negative.

Both Qureshi and Sinha have interesting projects in pipeline

For now, Sinha has a horror comedy titled Kakuda in pipeline. She finished her portions for the film in September. Interestingly, Qureshi's bother Saqib Saleem and Riteish Deshmukh will be her co-stars. On the other hand, Qureshi, who last grabbed attention for her performance in Maharani, will be next seen in the Netflix film Monica, O My Darling. Vasan Bala is directing this project.