'Jersey' trailer: Shahid Kapoor devotes his all for his son

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 23, 2021, 09:00 pm

After a long wait, Shahid Kapoor is here to greet us in his Jersey avatar. Ahead of its December 31 release date, makers dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated sports drama today. Narrating a tale of a former cricketer who takes on the challenge of getting back in shape and hitting the field, the does trailer look intense. Here's a breakdown.

Timeline

Why does this story matter?

Rumors about Kapoor taking up the remake of Telugu movie Jersey as his next did the rounds since 2019. When the team finally began the production, shooting came to a halt in March last year because of the widespread COVID-19 outbreak. Finally, the actor wrapped up the shoot in December 2020. But makers had to wait till December 2021 for its release.

Trailer

A broken Kapoor has hit rock bottom in every way

The short clip opens with a middle-aged Kapoor asking his wife (Mrunal Thakur) for Rs. 500. We understand he is asking for the amount to buy a cricket jersey for their son, whom he had promised a new one. Understandably, Kapoor does not have any income, and he tries to steal money from Thakur's purse. Our protagonist has clearly hit rock bottom.

Story

Kapoor decides to give cricket another chance for his son

With flashbacks, director Gowtam Tinnanuri shows us that once, this defeated father and husband was a charismatic cricket player with drive and potential. Pankaj Kapur, presumably a cricket coach, says in the trailer that Kapoor had run away from the field and that he should come back. Kapoor is hesitant but makes the call to return in order to earn his son's respect back.

Twitter Post

Catch the trailer here

Similarity

You might find similarities with 'Toofaan,' 'Majili'

Given the film is an official remake, comparisons to the original are warranted. In the scenes where Kapoor is supposed to appear broken, he still looks quite in shape. The storyline of a sportsperson regaining his self-confidence and social standing has been recently played out in Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofaan, which also starred Thakur. It might also remind you of another Telugu film, Majili.