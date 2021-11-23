OTT fever: 'Dexter' remains Indians' favorite for two weeks straight

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 23, 2021, 06:20 pm

Indians are bingeing 'Dexter' the most right now. What are you watching?

Looks like the grip of television's most charming serial killer, Dexter Morgan, is still pretty strong on the audience. Makers recently dropped the ninth season of Dexter, Dexter: New Blood, after season eight ended in 2013. And, Indians seem to be recapping the previous seasons. As per data, the original show has been the most-watched digital offering in India for the past two weeks.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Given Dexter ran for eight seasons is proof enough that the double life of Morgan (Michael C Hall) and his killing ways were a hit with the masses. But the finale is dubbed as one of the most disappointing endings ever. Listening to the reception, the makers revived the show recently. The popularity of the original show suggests Indians are excited about the revival.

Data

It was most streamed web show in India this month

The series finally premiered on Showtime on November 7, and soon came to Voot for Indian viewers. And it gained a warm reception. According to data gathered by streaming service guide app JustWatch, Dexter has been the most-watched show for two weeks straight in India from November 8 to November 21. Dexter and Dexter: New Blood featured in the US top-10 streaming list too.

Information

'Dexter: New Blood' is yet to trend in India

Notably, the rehashed version of the show is yet not trending in the top-10 in India. At present, three episodes of Dexter: New Blood are streaming on Voot. Viewers with Select subscription can watch the series. The first eight seasons of the thrilling chase are also present on the site. The new season begins with Morgan living in Iron Lake with a new identity.

Other shows

Indians also loved reality show 'Bigg Boss,' animation 'Arcane'

Interestingly, the standings for second and third place in the past two weeks have also stayed the same. Popular Hindi reality show, Bigg Boss, has come in second. Currently, the 15th season of the Salman Khan hosted show is airing. The animated show, Arcane, set in the League of Legends universe, has emerged in the second runner-up position. This one is streaming on Netflix.