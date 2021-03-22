Actor Harman Baweja, known for movies like Love Story 2050 and What's Your Raashee?, got hitched with health expert Sasha Ramchandani in a traditional Gurudwara ceremony on Sunday morning. Baweja was seen donning a pink sherwani, whereas Ramchandani wore a maroon lehenga with a semi-transparent odhni. Actress Shilpa Shetty and others shared various precious moments from the wedding. Here are some pictures and videos.

Wedding They got hitched in Kolkata with industry friends in attendance

The Baweja-Ramchandani marriage was held in Kolkata with several industry friends like businessman Raj Kundra, actors Aamir Ali and Ashish Chowdhry, in attendance. While Shetty couldn't attend the ceremony, she was virtually present through all the festivities. She posted a clip from the wedding, congratulating the couple. The pair had gotten engaged in an intimate ceremony in December last year.

Gala The weekend wedding festivities were full of fun and frolic

The wedding festivities began with haldi and sangeet ceremonies. While Baweja was generously coated with haldi by his friends, the sangeet night saw the groom and bride enjoying a gala time. The guests had also come together for a cocktail party where Ramchandani wore a red lehenga, and Baweja had donned a black attire. The attendees, undoubtedly, enjoyed themselves to the fullest.

Instagram Post Actor Aamir Ali shared a goofy video

Ceremony Kundra was seen dancing on 'G.O.A.T'

In the sangeet ceremony, Kundra was seen shaking his leg on the hit Punjabi track G.O.A.T., by Diljit Dosanjh. The caption of his post read, "When your bestie is getting married the sangeet has to be G.O.A.T (sic)". Later, an impressed Shetty dedicated a "husband appreciation post" on Instagram, writing, "OMG can't stop smiling every time I see this video (sic)."

Friendship Shetty and Kundra had produced Baweja's film 'Dishkiyaoon'

Baweja, son of director Harry Baweja and producer Pammi Baweja, made his debut with Love Story 2050 opposite global star Priyanka Chopra. He also starred in the cricket-drama Victory and What's Your Raashee?. After a brief break, he was seen in Dishkiyaoon in 2014, which was produced by Shetty and Kundra. He has also worked in an animated Punjabi film titled Chaar Sahibzaade.

Do you know? Baweja's 'It's My Life' had released in 2020

In November 2020, Baweja's movie It's My Life had released on Zee Cinema, nearly a decade after it went into production. The movie, also starring Genelia D'Souza and Nana Patekar, was a remake of the Telugu film Bommarillu.

Instagram Post Here is what Shetty wrote for the couple

