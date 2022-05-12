Entertainment

Ezra Miller claims they record assault videos for NFT art

Ezra Miller claims they record assault videos for NFT art

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 12, 2022, 01:58 pm 2 min read

Ezra Miller claims they were the ones to get assaulted in released arrest bodycam clip (Photo credit: Flickr)

The Flash actor Ezra Miller made headlines earlier this year for getting arrested twice on charges of assault and disorderly conduct on the island of Hawaii, U.S. Now, in a newly released arrest bodycam video from March, the actor can be seen not complying with police orders, yelling they were assaulted, and claiming that they record assault videos for "crypto art." Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

Miller has played DC superhero The Flash in multiple movies.

Their standalone movie, The Flash, is also set for a summer 2023 release.

At this juncture, the actor getting arrested multiple times for assault doesn't paint a nice picture.

Miller, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, might be looking at a big dent in their career and the new clip doesn't help.

Video 'I got assaulted and I started filming'

"I got assaulted and I started filming. Let me show you the video. I got assaulted in this bar, twice in a row," Miller can be seen saying in the bodycam clip accessed by the tabloid TMZ. Jogging and sprinting about surrounded by law enforcement officers, the Hollywood star then says, "I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art."

Information How does crypto art work?

We don't know how exactly Miller uses/used assault videos as art, but crypto art can be treated like physical artwork collections. People can own and collect these. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are unique digital certificates assigned to tangible and intangible assets that make their purchase possible.

Claims 'Guy at bar declared himself as a Nazi,' Miller said

Apart from the bizarre NFT confession, Miller also went on to behave rudely with the police officers. They shouted at the officers demanding to know their full names and badge numbers. Later in the clip, when they were being arrested for disorderly conduct, they claimed, "The guy at that bar declared himself as a Nazi. I have it on film and he attacked me."

Looking back In April, Miller was arrested for second-degree assault

After getting arrested in March, the Fantastic Beasts actor had a run-in with Hawaii law enforcement again in April. This time, they were arrested for second-degree assault. Reportedly, the 29-year-old had become "irate" upon being asked to leave a private residence and threw a chair at a woman, resulting in "an approximate half-inch cut." Reports of Miller losing The Flash gig are also rife.