'Fast & Furious 10': Cast, villain, trivia about film's title

Fast & Furious 10 has finally started rolling, people! Its lead star Vin Diesel took to Instagram recently to post, "Day one," alongside a photo that had the words "Fast X." This means the 10th installment of the beloved action franchise would be known as Fast X. It is slated to release on May 19, 2023. Here's what else we know of the film.

Details Actors, new members, antagonist

While Diesel reprises his role as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez returns as his wife, Letty Ortiz. Characters like Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), Tej Parker (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Han Lue (Sung Kang), Cipher (Charlize Theron), and Buddy (Michael Rooker) are also coming back. Daniela Melchior and Brie Larson have been cast, too. Meanwhile, Jason Momoa is the antagonist.

Interview Momoa's role will be of 'very flamboyant bad boy'

Momoa as the antagonist is an attractive imagination indeed! The star is also pretty excited. "I'm gonna go do Fast 10. Do something, small, independent over in London. It's fun, I get to play the bad guy, which I haven't gotten to do for a while. Now, I get to be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy. A little panache!" he said.

Quote What did Diesel say of the franchise's end?

Fast X is the "beginning of the end," as this and the untitled 11th film will mark the culmination of this pretty long-running series. Earlier this year, Diesel had said that it feels "very intense." "I'm approaching the finale of the first saga... that is Fast. It is very intense, although god has brought such incredible talent to assist me in completing this mythology."

Observation What else do we know

Ardent fans of Fast & Furious have pointed out that this is the first time the film's title has been displayed in Roman numerals. And, we are not getting Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) back in this film in spite of Diesel's very public appeal to the former wrestler. Justin Lin is at the helm and the upcoming movie will be distributed by Universal Pictures.