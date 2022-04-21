Entertainment

'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent': Cast, plot, release details

Apr 21, 2022

Nicholas Cage will appear as himself in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' (Photo credit: Twitter/@NickCageMovie)

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is gearing up for it release on April 22 (Friday). Starring Hollywood star Nicolas Cage, the action-comedy film has been directed by Tom Gormican (Ghosted) and will show Cage in a fictional avatar of himself, forced to measure up to his own legacy. The film co-features many other noted actors. Here's what else we know of the movie.

Plot What is the story of the film?

In the film, Cage is offered a million dollars to show up for billionaire Javi Gutierrez's (Pedro Pascal) birthday party. It all seems like a great idea until Cage finds out that Gutierrez is actually a wanted drug kingpin. He works undercover with CIA agents Vivian and Martin to take him down in what turns out to be a comedic series of events.

Actors Who all have been cast in the movie?

Apart from Cage and Pascal, the upcoming movie also has actors like Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother, Gone Girl), Tiffany Haddish (Bad Trip), Sharon Horgan (Pulling, Catastrophe), Ike Barinholtz (Eastbound & Down), Alessandra Mastronardi (To Rome with Love), and Jacob Scipio (Bad Boys for Life). Harris plays Cage's agent, while Haddish and Barinholtz are CIA agents Vivian and Martin, respectively.

Information What did Cage say about the role?

When asked why he chose the role, Cage said, "What really put the hook in me about this movie was the idea of playing Nicky, and the interplay between the two characters really excited me." "Nicky will not rest until his alter ego tries to become a movie star again. It was like a trip down memory lane, rediscovering my energy from years ago."

Quote How is Cage v/s Nicky or Nick?

Cage also compared himself with his character. And, this is what he found: "Nicky's energy is very different from Nick's or from Nicolas Cage's. Nicky is loud, bold, and unapologetic. He still believes in himself and has his entire world ahead of him. Nicky questions and pushes his older self, sometimes brutally." Co-produced by Cage, the Hollywood film has Lionsgate as its distributor.