Netflix's '365 Days: This Day' trailer reveals trouble in paradise

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 08, 2022, 02:37 pm 2 min read

Netflix has finally revealed the trailer of its erotic offering 365 Days: This Day. After the dramatic cliffhanger in the first movie 365 Days, fans were left guessing about Laura Biel's (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) fate for almost two years. But, now the 1:57-minute-long clip to the sequel released by Netflix confirms Biel's continued presence in the film alongside Sicilian mob boss Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone).

Why does this story matter?

365 Days (2020) had got mixed reviews from critics, who claimed that the plot for the film romanticized sexual assault and kidnapping.

As per sources, a petition for the film's removal from Netflix had received around 95,000 signatures.

But, the controversies related to the film only created more buzz around the sequel.

And, the trailer indicates things are going to get steamier this season.

A complicated love triangle is brewing

The movie's trailer opens with an interesting reversal of roles whereby Biel now holds the upper hand over Torricelli. She tells him that she will do whatever she wants to do to him. We then see the two getting married. Torricelli retains his overprotective streak but is also burdened by his family responsibilities and leaves. Meanwhile, Nacho (Simone Susinna) enters and things get intriguing.

Biel's transformation is interesting

Nacho is shown to be someone who works for Torricelli. He whisks her away to a beach when she asks him to. The biggest takeaway from the trailer is the way Biel transforms from being a submissive woman to someone independent and strong. Admittedly, she wants to break free from living under the watchful eyes of Torricelli and gets support from Olga (Magdalena Lamparska).

Know more about the film

"The reunited couple's new beginning is complicated by Massimo's family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura's life to win her heart and trust, at any cost," reads the synopsis. Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes return to direct this upcoming film. Notably, the Polish thriller series is based on Blanka Lipińska's books. The sequel hits Netflix (Poland and US) on April 27.