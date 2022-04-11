Entertainment

'Bloody Mary' trailer: Nivetha Pethuraj's OTT debut looks promising, gripping

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 11, 2022, 12:53 pm 2 min read

The trailer of Bloody Mary is here! The upcoming Telugu thriller film stars Nivetha Pethuraj [known for Podhuvaga En Manasu Thangam (2017), Mental Madhilo (2017), Tik Tik Tik (2018), Chitralahari (2019), Brochevarevarura (2019)]. It is slated to hit Telugu streaming giant aha on April 15. From the promotional videos and images, we can understand that Bloody Mary will not be for the faint-hearted.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pethuraj is a fairly young actor having debuted only in 2016. But, ever since then she has shown talent.

Last year, she appeared in three films: Red, Paagal, and Pon Manickavel.

Apart from Bloody Mary, in 2022, she will also be seen in Virata Parvam, co-starring Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati, and Priyamani.

Also, with this film, the actor is debuting in the OTT space.

Trailer What does the trailer show?

The trailer begins with a child being left alone in a house, while masked men barge into the area. The child, however, doesn't surprisingly react to this invasion. She might be Pethuraj's younger version. With time, we see how the actor transforms and we also get a hint that she might use her childhood memory to unravel a mystery that has been haunting her.

Details First look of Pethuraj revealed in February

In February this year, the first look of the actor from this upcoming movie was revealed. It had the tagline that read, "If you are bad, she is bloody bad." The image had her looking at a man intently and she seemed to be in a mood to interrogate him. Touted as "an edge-of-the-seat" thriller, Bloody Mary has Pethuraj in the titular character.

Fact Meet the crew of 'Bloody Mary'

The film has been directed by Chandoo Mondeti, who has helmed hit movies like Karthikeya and Naga Chaitanya's Premam. Kaala Bhairava has composed music for the film. Bloody Mary has been penned by Prashanth Kumar Dimmala, while Viplav Nishabdam has taken care of the edits. T G Vishwa Prasad has bankrolled the project under the banner of People Media Factory.