'Pushpa' director Sukumar to gift Rs. 1L (each) to crew-members

Dec 29, 2021

'Pushpa: The Rise' features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles

Pushpa: The Rise has received a huge positive response from all corners of the country. Its Hindi version alone has collected almost Rs. 50cr, a good run, and has been declared a hit. If the other versions are considered, the film is easily a superhit venture. While celebrating the success, its director Sukumar announced that he'll give Rs. 1L each to the crew members.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Allu Arjun-starrer has emerged a major crowd puller and its Hindi version toppling even a big budgeter like 83 comes as a real shock. The cricket drama, being led by Ranveer Singh, posed a threat to the Telugu red sandalwood-based film, but box office figures stunned all. So, it's only fitting to honor the crew members, who produced such a spectacle like Pushpa.

Quote Want to give back something to the crew, said Sukumar

Speaking at the success meet held in Hyderabad, Sukumar thanked the crew members and said, "I know how difficult it would've been to work in the forest and extreme conditions." "I want to give back something to the crew for their hard work. I will give Rs. 1L each to the set boys, light men and those who handled the costume and production works."

Twitter Post Check out the event here

Updates I bow down to your art, Arjun on Fahadh Faasil

Meanwhile, Arjun expressed gratitude to Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar, the film's producers; distributors; NV Prasad and Lyca Productions; and E4 Entertainment. "Sukumar is very close to my heart. Darling, without you I will not be here," he added. Calling Fahadh Faasil, the main antagonist, as his "brother from another mother," he said, "I bow down to your art. You have miles to go."

Details Its sequel has been titled 'Pushpa: The Rule'

Released on December 17, the film had Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a special appearance for a song, her first-ever dance number. Billed to be a pan Indian film, it was released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Read our review. Meanwhile, the film's sequel, Pushpa: The Rule is expected to be released in December 2022.