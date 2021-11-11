'Pushpa': What we know of the much-awaited venture till now?

'Pushpa' is slated to hit theaters next month

Makers of one of the most-awaited movies of Tollywood, Pushpa, are keeping the buzz around the film alive by dropping updates on a regular basis. Just recently they shared the first look of Anasuya Bharadwaj as Dakshayani, which has taken all by surprise. Looking fierce, she has been described as "arrogance and pride personified." As soon as it was released, social media went crazy.

Details

Bharadwaj's look from the poster is way too fierce

The image has a supari-chewing Bharadwaj looking at the camera with a straight face. Sporting short hair, big red bindi, nose ring and traditional get-up, she has a cold expression on her face. The role of the 36-year-old in Pushpa isn't known yet, but from the poster, we can conclude that she will portray a character who holds an important position in a village.

Information

Mandanna, Arjun play lovers in the first part of 'Pushpa'

Apart from Bharadwaj, the film also stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. While Mandanna and Arjun play lovers, Faasil will be Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS, the main antagonist in the film. Pushpa marks the Malayalam star's debut in Telugu movie industry. His first look, shared in August, left all stunned. Arjun's first image was shared back in April on his birthday.

Remuneration

Did Mandanna hike her pay by Rs. 1cr for 'Pushpa'?

As far as the stars' remunerations are concerned, apart from his share from the profit the film will make, Arjun's pay for Pushpa is said to be in the range of Rs. 35-50cr. Faasil's salary is reportedly Rs. 5 crore. Mandanna, on the other hand, has hiked her remuneration to Rs. 2 crore. Her previous films' pay was Rs. 1 crore, suggest multiple reports.

Money talk

Budget got hiked by a solid Rs. 40 crore recently

Directed by Sukumar, the project is poised for a December 17 release. The film will revolve around red sandalwood smuggling, where Arjun plays the titular role of probably the head of a racket. The initial budget for the film was Rs. 170 crore, which spiked by another Rs. 40 crore due to production shenanigans and repeated delays. Hope the film makes profit!