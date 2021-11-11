'Kusu Kusu' review: Nora Fatehi is the only savior here

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 11, 2021, 11:54 am

Milap Zaveri and Nora Fatehi had earlier collaborated for 'Dilbar' in 'Satymeva Jayate'

As the release date of Satyameva Jayate 2 is almost here, its makers are dropping songs one by one. After Tenu Lehenga, they released another number recently. Titled Kusu Kusu, the song has been picturized on Nora Fatehi. Performing outstanding online, it's trending at number 3 currently on YouTube Music. You can watch it on the official YouTube channel of T-Series. Here's our review.

The song

Song too fast, repeated usage of hook line sounds jarring

The music composed by Tanishk Bagchi disappoints this time. And, it seems that lyricist Bagchi and Rashmi-Virag have gotten carried away by just the hook line Kusu Kusu of the song. The processed voices of Zahrah S Khan and Dev Negi fail miserably to make an impression. The song is so fast that you will not realize when it ends.

Video

Fatehi executes her belly dancing moves with ease

The 03:28-minute-long clip begins with a clapboard that has 'Nora Fatehi in and as Dil Ruba' written. As soon as Fatehi enters the frame, she starts belly dancing Donning a glittering outfit with golden work, the actress performs the steps with ease. You can also see John Abraham in a hoodie in background. The makers have cleverly used the elements of fire and water.

Twitter Post

Catch the song, video here

Observation

Makers have retained the middle eastern tune here too

It needs to be noted that Fatehi's most popular song till date, Dilbar, was from Satyameva Jayate, the first instalment of the Milap Zaveri-directed franchise. The song and music video became blockbuster, helping both Fatehi and Zaveri reach new heights in terms of success. Makers have retained Dilbar's middle eastern tune in Kusu Kusu too, thus creating a sort of recall effect.

Conclusion

The dance number looks like a filler in the movie

Verdict: While the song gets 2.5 stars, video grabs 3 out of 5. Satyameva Jayate 2 arrives in cinema halls on November 25. Abraham will be seen in a triple role for the first time in his career. Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth releases a day later and is expected to give stiff competition to this vigilante film, as their themes are similar.