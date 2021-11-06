'Tenu Lehenga' review: 'Satyameva Jayate 2's second song is enjoyable
After releasing Meri Zindagi Hai Tu a week ago, the makers of John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 are back with a new song. Titled Tenu Lehenga, the track featuring Divya Khosla Kumar, along with Abraham, is doing exceptionally well online. You can watch it on T-Series' official YouTube Channel. The number is an ideal wedding offering with foot-tapping beats. Here's our review.
The rendition by the singers will make you dance
Tenu Lehenga is a recreated version of Jass Manak's 2019 Punjabi song, which has over 1.3bn views on YouTube! This track has also been sung by him and Zahrah S Khan. The music has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi (who else?) and Manak. Also, the lyrics have been penned by them. The song has a fun element that will make you shake a leg.
In gist: An extravagant wedding song featuring Abraham's expressionless face
The 3:40-minute-long clip begins with Manak singing, after which he is joined by Abraham and Kumar, dancing their hearts out. The grand wedding reception, a huge set, colorful costumes of the leads, and background dancers make the song look extravagant. Dancing is definitely not Abraham's forte, which shows on his expressionless face throughout the number. Kumar manages to put up a decent show though.
Listen to the song here
This Diwali, be a pataka and sizzle on the dance floor#TenuLehenga out now: https://t.co/jqkvPiiL8r#SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on Thursday, 25th November#DivyaKhoslaKumar @MassZaveri @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) November 5, 2021
Relationship between Kumar, her 'devar' makes it a fun watch
What makes this video a fun watch is the cute relationship between Kumar and her devar, also Abraham. We understand from this video that while one Abraham, her husband, is stoic, his brother is an easy-going and carefree guy. And, this song probably would feature earlier in the film, as the movie's plot has a tough feud that grows between the brothers later.
The dance number might look out of place in film
Verdict: The song gets 3.5 stars, while the video gets 3 out of 5. Satyameva Jayate 2 arrives in cinemas on November 25 and advance bookings will begin soon. The film is a sequel to the 2018 release Satyameva Jayate. Interestingly, Abraham plays his career's first triple role in this movie. In this Milap Zaveri directorial, the hunk will play father and two sons.