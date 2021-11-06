'Tenu Lehenga' review: 'Satyameva Jayate 2's second song is enjoyable

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 06, 2021, 08:45 pm

The original Punjabi song by Jass Manak has been viewed over 1.3bn times on YouTube!

After releasing Meri Zindagi Hai Tu a week ago, the makers of John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 are back with a new song. Titled Tenu Lehenga, the track featuring Divya Khosla Kumar, along with Abraham, is doing exceptionally well online. You can watch it on T-Series' official YouTube Channel. The number is an ideal wedding offering with foot-tapping beats. Here's our review.

The song

The rendition by the singers will make you dance

Tenu Lehenga is a recreated version of Jass Manak's 2019 Punjabi song, which has over 1.3bn views on YouTube! This track has also been sung by him and Zahrah S Khan. The music has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi (who else?) and Manak. Also, the lyrics have been penned by them. The song has a fun element that will make you shake a leg.

Video

In gist: An extravagant wedding song featuring Abraham's expressionless face

The 3:40-minute-long clip begins with Manak singing, after which he is joined by Abraham and Kumar, dancing their hearts out. The grand wedding reception, a huge set, colorful costumes of the leads, and background dancers make the song look extravagant. Dancing is definitely not Abraham's forte, which shows on his expressionless face throughout the number. Kumar manages to put up a decent show though.

Twitter Post

Listen to the song here

Observation

Relationship between Kumar, her 'devar' makes it a fun watch

What makes this video a fun watch is the cute relationship between Kumar and her devar, also Abraham. We understand from this video that while one Abraham, her husband, is stoic, his brother is an easy-going and carefree guy. And, this song probably would feature earlier in the film, as the movie's plot has a tough feud that grows between the brothers later.

Conclusion

The dance number might look out of place in film

Verdict: The song gets 3.5 stars, while the video gets 3 out of 5. Satyameva Jayate 2 arrives in cinemas on November 25 and advance bookings will begin soon. The film is a sequel to the 2018 release Satyameva Jayate. Interestingly, Abraham plays his career's first triple role in this movie. In this Milap Zaveri directorial, the hunk will play father and two sons.