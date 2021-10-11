Is it 'Antim' v/s 'Satyameva Jayate 2' this November?

Published on Oct 11, 2021

'Antim' vs 'Satyameva Jayate 2': Will we see two action biggies wrestle it out in theaters soon?

Salman Khan was previously scheduled to greet his fans on Diwali with his action-packed venture Antim: The Final Truth. But the addition of some sequences has pushed the post-production work back by quite a bit and if reports are to be believed, the Aayush Sharma-starrer might hit theaters on November 26. Interestingly, John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 is also set to release that day.

Khan shot 'solo dialogue scenes' only recently, hence the delay

A report by Mid-Day quoted a trade source to state delay in editing will push back the movie's release. "After returning from the international schedule of Tiger 3, Salman filmed some solo dialogue scenes between October 4 and 6. The decision to add more sequences, featuring the actor, was taken jointly by Salman and Mahesh [Manjrekar] after seeing the rushes of the gangster-cop drama."

Many streamers wanted 'Antim' but team opted for theatrical release

Earlier, there were speculations about the actioner getting a hybrid release, as was the case with Khan's last movie, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The trade source said many OTT platforms were indeed eager to grab the exclusive rights but "a call was taken to release Antim first in the cinemas because the team believes it has shaped up well."

Abraham made 'Satyameva Jayate 2' release date official last month

As cinema halls in Maharashtra are reopening this month, a big-budget action entertainer like Antim will go for a big-screen release is only natural. Reportedly, the movie will go to streaming services four weeks after its release. Nothing has been confirmed formally though so all of it is speculation at this point. Meanwhile, Abraham officially announced his much-awaited venture's premiere date on September 27.

In May, 'Satyameva Jayate 2' was to clash with 'Radhe'

While we are not sure if the clash will happen but Khan and Abraham were set to face each other earlier this year too! In fact, it was Satyameva Jayate 2 heading for a face-off with Radhe on Eid in May. Then, Abraham decided to move the release to a later date because of the pandemic. We can expect a trailer for Antim soon!