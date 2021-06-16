Is KRK's 'Radhe' review reason behind ZEE losing Rs. 95cr?

KRK takes credit for ZEE losing Rs. 95cr because of Salman Khan's 'Radhe'

Kamaal R Khan (KRK) is at it again! He's back at taking a dig at Salman Khan's Radhe, albeit it's an indirect one this time. Zee Studios apparently has lost Rs. 95cr due to the actioner, as per reports, and KRK believes it's his negative review that has played the catalyst. "All credit goes to The No.1 critic in the world," he cheekily said.

'All credit goes to The No.1 critic in the world'

"According to media reports #Zee is having loss of Rs.95Cr for last big released film. All credit goes to The No.1 critic in the world. Love you people!" he wrote. To note, Khan and KRK's feud is ongoing ever since the latter demeaned the Tiger actor's latest movie. Although he had promised to not insult Salman on social media, his Twitter posts say otherwise.

According to media reports #Zee is having loss of ₹95Cr for last big released film. All credit goes to The No.1 critic in the world. Love you people! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 16, 2021

Everything worked against 'Radhe': No theatrical release, poor reviews, ratings

The superstar has always brought good business at the box office, but this time, him getting no theatrical release made it difficult to make money. Moreover, mostly negative review about the film and poor IMDb ratings worsened things for him. So, ZEE, which went for a 'pay-per-view strategy' and invested Rs. 230 crore, failed to earn as expected, according to a report in Mint.

'Most views have come from existing ZEE5 subscribers'

Karan Taurani, research analyst at Elara Capital Ltd. told the publication that after the film released, "It has not seen too much traction online. In fact, most views have come from existing ZEE5 subscribers, failing to drive any new users to the service."

KRK's feud with Salman started with his 'Radhe' review

Back to KRK, he also gave a horrible review of the Prabhu Deva-directorial. The Deshdrohi actor compared it with coronavirus, saying, "While corona damages the lungs, this film damages the brain." His video garnered 11L views initially, and has now crossed 2 crore-mark. In that video, he also accused Salman and his brand Being Human of corruption, after which the case was filed.

Salman also demanded contempt action against him last week

Despite an undertaking submitted in the court, the critic/actor continues to throw sarcastic comments at Salman. Taking a note of this, last week, an advocate of the Being Human founder called KRK's behavior "contempt of court." After this, Salman submitted an application to the court seeking contempt action against KRK. Notably, it's a part of the ongoing defamation suit, slapped in May.