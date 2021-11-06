Finally! Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon's 'Ganapath' starts rolling in the UK
Tiger Shroff has finally started filming for his upcoming action drama, Ganapath, which was announced way back in November last year. The United Kingdom shooting schedule of the film has started rolling, the actor informed on social media. Kriti Sanon, who made her debut opposite Shroff in Heropanti (also his first film that released in 2014), is his co-star in this venture. Here's more.
Shroff's post has him standing in front of Bruce Lee
The social media update posted by Shroff starts with him standing in front of a poster of martial arts master Bruce Lee. He then shows off his skills and fights off two men. It looks like a training ground, and the 0:23-second-long clip impresses. The film will stay true to Shroff's forte, that is action. The project will be helmed by Vikas Bahl.
Check out the update here
God aur janta, apun aaj dono ke aashirwad se shuru kar raha hai #Ganapath ka UK schedule🎬🎥@kritisanon @vashubhagnani #VikasBahl @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms #GoodCo pic.twitter.com/iR3YFlTWAo— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) November 6, 2021
If luck favors, the film might hit theaters next December
Ganapath makers are aiming for a December 23 release next year. The movie is being produced by Bahl alongside Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Ddeshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani via their banner Pooja Entertainment. Good Co is the other producer. As per reports, the film's premise will be set in a post-pandemic dystopian age, so the exact roles to be played by Shroff and Sanon remain unclear.
Shroff was filming 'Heropanti 2' in the UK as well
Late last month, there were reports that the Baaghi star is stationed in the UK, particularly London, for three months to shoot for Heropanti 2 along with Tara Sutaria, and also Ganapath. "This is one of the longest schedules he is going for, as he will be stationed there for three months, all occupied in sets of his next," the source had told portals.
The actor has many action thrillers in the pipeline
Meanwhile, apart from these two films, Shroff will be seen in Baaghi 4. Director Ahmed Khan will helm the project. This will be the fourth collaboration of the director-actor duo after Heropanti 2, Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. Reportedly the action star will also be a part of the Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone-starrer Rambo. The Siddharth Anand-directorial was announced a few years ago.