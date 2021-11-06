Finally! Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon's 'Ganapath' starts rolling in the UK

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 06, 2021, 07:00 pm

Tiger Shroff has moved to the UK. Here's why

Tiger Shroff has finally started filming for his upcoming action drama, Ganapath, which was announced way back in November last year. The United Kingdom shooting schedule of the film has started rolling, the actor informed on social media. Kriti Sanon, who made her debut opposite Shroff in Heropanti (also his first film that released in 2014), is his co-star in this venture. Here's more.

Details

Shroff's post has him standing in front of Bruce Lee

The social media update posted by Shroff starts with him standing in front of a poster of martial arts master Bruce Lee. He then shows off his skills and fights off two men. It looks like a training ground, and the 0:23-second-long clip impresses. The film will stay true to Shroff's forte, that is action. The project will be helmed by Vikas Bahl.

Check out the update here

Information

If luck favors, the film might hit theaters next December

Ganapath makers are aiming for a December 23 release next year. The movie is being produced by Bahl alongside Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Ddeshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani via their banner Pooja Entertainment. Good Co is the other producer. As per reports, the film's premise will be set in a post-pandemic dystopian age, so the exact roles to be played by Shroff and Sanon remain unclear.

Reports

Shroff was filming 'Heropanti 2' in the UK as well

Late last month, there were reports that the Baaghi star is stationed in the UK, particularly London, for three months to shoot for Heropanti 2 along with Tara Sutaria, and also Ganapath. "This is one of the longest schedules he is going for, as he will be stationed there for three months, all occupied in sets of his next," the source had told portals.

Information

The actor has many action thrillers in the pipeline

Meanwhile, apart from these two films, Shroff will be seen in Baaghi 4. Director Ahmed Khan will helm the project. This will be the fourth collaboration of the director-actor duo after Heropanti 2, Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. Reportedly the action star will also be a part of the Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone-starrer Rambo. The Siddharth Anand-directorial was announced a few years ago.