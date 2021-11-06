'Sooryavanshi' review: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif-starrer is a family entertainer

'Sooryavanshi' review: The movie deserves a big screen watch or it will lose its charm

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi is a masala offering by Rohit Shetty. You can also term it as a paisa vasool phillum. The copverse just gets bigger and better this time. The blasts, guns, and action sequences make this one a must watch. There are also some gripping moments that will keep you on the edge of your seats. Here's our review.

Story

This revenge saga also has a message attached to it

The film starts with how cross border terrorism has always affected India. Terrorists infiltrate the country and form sleeper cells to carry out attacks. Kumar plays the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Veer Sooryavanshi. For him, duty comes first, even before his family. How he manages to foil the bomb blast mission of anti-social elements in Mumbai forms the crux of the story.

Performances

Kumar is not new to the role of a cop

Kumar's performance as a super cop has slightly been shown over the top because of the swag. Interestingly, he has played the police officer 17 times in the past. Kaif as Riya has shown an improvement. She emotes well and her British accent is also not evident in Sooryavanshi. Jackie Shroff, Kumud Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Abhimanyu Singh have done justice to their characters.

The pluses

The action sequences are the USP of the film

Shetty's movies have landmark action scenes. Be it bike, jeep, SUV or helicopter, all have a place to make a 10x impression on you. The chase between Kumar and Sikander Kher in Bangkok is the highlight of the film. The unity scene between two religions commands a special mention. The film has a social message too, which says that revenge is not the answer.

Climax

Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh's entry are a bonus

Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, who reprise their characters from Singham and Simmba, are the add-ons in the film. Singh's humorous dialogues and Devgn's seriousness will make you realize how well-written their characters are. Singh's banter with the villain on why it is beneficial for the neighboring country to leave terrorist activities is worthy of applause. You might feel you are watching three films.

Minuses

The editing could have been more crisp and smart

As the plot gains pace, injecting the songs looks unnecessary. The length of the fight scenes could have been toned down too. Also, logic lacks in all of Shetty's films. Like, Kumar beats the hell out of baddies, but is prim and proper in all the scenes. There's no scratch on him (even the hair is intact!). But then it is Bollywood.

Verdict

Definitely watch this film on the big screen

The film has lived up to the expectation. It deserves to be watched on a big screen to feel the impact of visual effects and background score. The audience was clapping and blowing whistles during the climax, which is an indication of how engaged they are to the content. Also, the story might move forward. Verdict: 4 stars (For Shetty's direction and Kumar's performance).