'Decoupled': All you need to know about R Madhavan's series

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 06, 2021, 04:46 pm

Do you think the central characters of 'Decoupled' will be able to resolve the differences in their marriage?

In July, R Madhavan had informed all that he has wrapped up shooting for his next web series, Decoupled. A few months prior to this announcement, Netflix, the streamer where it will air, had shared pictures of the show, but no official statement has come out yet. While we wait for a release date, let's run through what we know of the series.

Details

Akshaye Khanna was offered the part that went to Madhavan

The series is being directed by Hardik Mehta (Roohi and Kaamyaab). Decoupled also stars Sacred Games actor Surveen Chawla. Created by Manu Joseph, it's being produced by Vikramaditya Motwane and Bombay Fables. Earlier, actor Akshaye Khanna was supposed to play Madhavan's character, but he opted out due to creative differences. Further, Broken But Beautiful 3 star Sonia Rathee has been signed for a part.

Plot

The story revolves around a couple with broken marriage

This light-hearted comedy is centered around a Delhi-based couple on the verge of divorce. Their only reason to stay in the marriage and pretend that all is well is their eight-year-old child, a daughter, who is scared of her parents' split. While Madhavan plays Arya Iyer, a failing writer, Chawla is a corporate professional. Rathee plays his ex. They stay in an affluent neighborhood.

Information

Madhavan plays 'a misanthropic writer,' and Chawla is 'startup-founder'

But Iyer suddenly announces separation from his wife at a party, thus setting the ball rolling for the much-awaited show. As per Netflix, the description of Decoupled reads as, "A misanthropic writer and his startup-founder wife juggle their impending divorce with the absurdities and annoyances of life in their affluent world." Apart from this detail, the page of the show offers nothing else.

BO status

Fool's-Day clash: 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' v/s 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

Meanwhile, the 3 Idiots star is gearing up for the release of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He is the lead in this film, which also marks his directorial debut. The movie hits theaters on April 1 next year, clashing directly with Mahesh Babu's much-awaited upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Madhavan also has 7th Sense and Amriki Pandit, co-starring Manju Warrier, in the pipeline.