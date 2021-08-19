'Ankahi Kahaniya' trailer presents unconventional tales of love and longing

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 19, 2021, 05:22 pm

A day after Netflix announced its upcoming anthology, the trailer for Ankahi Kahaniya was dropped today. Comprising three shorts, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey, and Saket Chaudhary, these will be unique tales of love. Abhishek Banerjee, Zoya Hussain, Kunal Kapoor, Rinku Rajguru, and Delzad Hiwale are leading the film. Ronnie Screwvala is producing under his banner RSVP Movies, alongside Ashi Dua Sara.

Trailer

Finding, struggling, and getting over love form the topics

The one-and-a-half-minute clip introduces us to three tales set in Mumbai. We have a couple (Kapoor-Hussain) discussing life and relationships in one tale, and two people (Rajguru-Hiwale) falling in love in another. The last one is the most unique, where a man (Banerjee) finds companionship in a mannequin. Exploring themes of love and longing, the anthology will premiere on the platform on September 17.

Expectation

The city will most likely play a crucial part

The city will be a driving force in all the shorts, as understood from the official synopsis that reads: "Cities are a hard place to live in, especially when you're not in love, looking for love, or have gotten your heart broken." Banerjee stars in the Iyer Tiwari-directed section, who said the story will blur "the lines between reality and fantasy."

Quote

Chaudhary remained tight-lipped about his short, which stars Kapoor, Hussain

Coming to Chaubey's segment, based on Kannada story Madhyantara, it's set in 1980s Mumbai. It features Rajguru and Hiwale's young love in the world of single-screen theaters. Meanwhile, Chaudhary remained tight-lipped about his short, starring Kapoor, Hussain, Nikhil Dwivedi, and Palomi. He simply said, "Love stories have always been one of my favorite genres. It's a pleasure to be a part of (this) theme."

Information

Recent Netflix anthologies like 'Feels like Ishq' have been successful

Ankahi Kahaniya is the latest announcement in a string of anthologies presented by the giant streamer in the past few months. The last three Indian anthologies Ray, Navarasa, and Feels Like Ishq have opened up to moderate to good reviews. Personally I feel, anthologies are a clever way to hold the audience's interest, as they do not have to invest in a full-length movie.