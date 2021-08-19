Jacqueline Fernandez to play actor Priya Rajvansh, who was murdered

Jacqueline Fernandez might star in the biopic of late actress Priya Rajvansh

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is said to star in a biopic. According to recent reports, she will portray the late actress Priya Rajvansh (who was murdered in 2000) in a movie, which will highlight her relationship with partner and filmmaker Chetan Anand. Producer Deepak Mukut is going to back the project, while National Award-winning director Pradeep Sarkar is set to helm it. Here's more.

'Fernandez is excited to play the part': Mukut

Mukut confirmed the news to Pinkvilla. "Jacqueline has shown keen interest to play Priya Rajvansh and is excited to play the part, but we are yet to sign on the dotted line. Meanwhile, our casting for Chetan Anand's part will also be locked soon," he said. They're currently working on the script and planning to "roll later this year," depending on the COVID-19 situation.

Who were Priya Rajvansh and Chetan Anand?

Rajvansh and Anand were not married, but were partners. The actress had appeared in a total of seven films and all were directed by Anand, who died in 1997. Apparently, he included Rajvansh as one of his beneficiaries, along with his children. In 2000, she was murdered in his Juhu, Mumbai, bungalow and the prime suspects were the filmmaker's two sons and domestic help.

Meanwhile, Fernandez will be next seen in 'Bhoot Police'

Fernandez has mostly appeared in multi-starrer projects and if she signs this biopic, it would be a big step in her career. Meanwhile, she will next be seen in the horror comedy flick, Bhoot Police. Slated to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17, the film co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Fernandez will play Khan's love interest in this movie.

She also has films lined-up with Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan

The 36-year-old actress has plenty of big banner projects in her pipeline. After Bhoot Police, she will appear in two Akshay Kumar movies — Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey. Next, she is working on the second installment of Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick opposite Salman Khan. Plus, Rohit Shetty's Cirkus is one of her most awaited flicks, which also stars Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde.