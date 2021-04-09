Ranveer Singh is currently busy with his upcoming project Cirkus, as per reports. Although director Rohit Shetty was scheduled to wrap up its schedule last month, Singh was spotted recently shooting for the film in Mumbai. A group of international artists was also captured, donning extravagant clothing and head-gear, probably for a dance number. Cirkus marks the third collaboration between Singh and Shetty.

Latest information The artists had donned flashy outfits, spotted at Mehboob Studio

According to ETimes, a few Russian artists decked up in flashy colorful attires were spotted yesterday at Mumbai's Mehboob Studio. Lead star Singh was also reported to have been present there till the evening. Having started production in November last year, the team seems to be still shooting for the comedy. Notably, Cirkus is based upon William Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors.

Plot Singh to play double role for the first time

Singh is touted to play a double role for the first time in his career, while Varun Sharma will also play identical roles, as attendants to Singh's dual characters. Actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde are set to portray the female leads. In February, it was reported that Singh's wife, Deepika Padukone will also appear in a cameo in this movie.

Real-reel Deepika Padukone will join Singh in 'Cirkus' for a cameo

The sizzling chemistry between the real-life couple is sure to spark magic on-screen, as was seen before in Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Ramleela (2013). The couple will also be seen together in Singh's upcoming movie '83, directed by Kabir Khan. Cirkus is going to be set in the 1960s, and makers have been secretive about the production, with the set being tightly covered.

Details Padukone recently opened her website, Singh showered praises (naturally)