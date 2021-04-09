-
BAFTA Awards 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas named as a presenterLast updated on Apr 09, 2021, 05:17 pm
-
Actor, producer, and author Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been named as a presenter for the 74th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards 2021.
Other presenters of the ceremony include established names like Tom Hiddleston, Anna Kendrick, Hugh Grant, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, and Phoebe Dynevor.
Interestingly, The White Tiger, the movie in which she starred and executive-produced, has earned two nominations.
-
-
Announcement
The organizers were thrilled to reveal the names of presenters
-
The official announcement regarding the presenters was made on BAFTA's social media accounts.
The post read, "We're thrilled to announce that the presenters at the #EEBAFTAs will include @twhiddleston, @priyankachopra, @HackedOffHugh, @gugumbatharaw and so many more! Tune in to see them all THIS SUNDAY at 7 pm on @BBCOne. (sic)"
Chopra shared the announcement post on her Instagram Story and also re-tweeted it.
-
Twitter Post
You can see the post here
-
-
Ceremony
As many as 17 awards will be announced
-
For the first time ever, the ceremony will be held on two days, on April 10 and 11, at the Royal Albert Hall, London.
Owing to pandemic restrictions, the nominees will join virtually.
Leslie Odom Jr., who has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category, will perform on Speak Now from One Night in Miami...
A total of 17 awards will be presented.
-
Nominations
'The White Tiger' is in the race as well
-
Notably, Netflix's The White Tiger is in the running for two coveted awards.
While lead actor Gourav Adarsh has been nominated in the Best Actor (Male) category, the movie's director Ramin Bahrani earned a nod in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.
The film is based on Aravind Adiga's book by the same name and explores an unconventional rags-to-riches story.
-
Oscars
Chopra had also announced the Oscar nominations with her husband
-
Evidently, Chopra is quite busy during the award season. Earlier, she had unveiled the nominations for the Academy Awards 2021, with her husband Nick Jonas.
The ceremony will be held on April 25.
The White Tiger also earned itself a nod in the category of the Best Adapted Screenplay. Chopra had said that making the announcement herself made this feat all the more special.