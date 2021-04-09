Actor, producer, and author Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been named as a presenter for the 74th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards 2021. Other presenters of the ceremony include established names like Tom Hiddleston, Anna Kendrick, Hugh Grant, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, and Phoebe Dynevor. Interestingly, The White Tiger, the movie in which she starred and executive-produced, has earned two nominations.

Announcement The organizers were thrilled to reveal the names of presenters

The official announcement regarding the presenters was made on BAFTA's social media accounts. The post read, "We're thrilled to announce that the presenters at the #EEBAFTAs will include @twhiddleston, @priyankachopra, @HackedOffHugh, @gugumbatharaw and so many more! Tune in to see them all THIS SUNDAY at 7 pm on @BBCOne. (sic)" Chopra shared the announcement post on her Instagram Story and also re-tweeted it.

Twitter Post You can see the post here

We're thrilled to announce that the presenters at the #EEBAFTAs will include @twhiddleston, @priyankachopra, @HackedOffHugh, @gugumbatharaw and so many more! Tune in to see them all THIS SUNDAY at 7PM on @BBCOne 😍 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 8, 2021

Ceremony As many as 17 awards will be announced

For the first time ever, the ceremony will be held on two days, on April 10 and 11, at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Owing to pandemic restrictions, the nominees will join virtually. Leslie Odom Jr., who has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category, will perform on Speak Now from One Night in Miami... A total of 17 awards will be presented.

Nominations 'The White Tiger' is in the race as well

Notably, Netflix's The White Tiger is in the running for two coveted awards. While lead actor Gourav Adarsh has been nominated in the Best Actor (Male) category, the movie's director Ramin Bahrani earned a nod in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. The film is based on Aravind Adiga's book by the same name and explores an unconventional rags-to-riches story.

Oscars Chopra had also announced the Oscar nominations with her husband