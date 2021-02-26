A piece of news related to Emma Watson, the actress who shot to instant fame by playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise, distressed her fans recently. It was reported that the 30-year-old star has given up on acting and wants to focus on her personal life. However, her manager has now clarified that is not the case. Here's more.

News 'Daily Mail' report claimed her career is 'dormant'

The rumors gathered steam after a Daily Mail report claimed that Watson "has gone dormant." Her publicist told the news outlet that she is "not taking on new commitments" either. "Emma has gone underground, she is settling down with Leo (Robinton). They're laying low. Maybe she wants a family," the person added. Watson and Robinton have been dating for 18 months.

Reactions Twitter users spoke about her 'short' career

The news hurt Watson's fans who took to social media to remember her work. One fan claimed that her career didn't get enough appreciation while another wrote, "She is one of my fav but it's okay as long as she's happy with her decision. (sic)" "Emma Watson retiring is something very personal to me. No I will not be getting over this, (sic)" tweeted another.

Twitter Post Her portrayal in 'Harry Potter' series was also mentioned

everyone say thank you emma watson for gracing us with the legend that is hermione granger pic.twitter.com/Ivjq2Hm2BL — jonah ♡ (@rogersmarvels) February 25, 2021

Clarification Her career isn't dormant, Watson's manager confirmed

The reactions of her fans prompted Watson's manager Jason Weinberg to intervene and clear the air. "Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't," he told EW. The Daily Mail report had also said Watson is in Los Angeles after living in Ibiza with Robinton. He makes a fortune selling legal cannabis, the report added.

Trivia Watson was last seen in 'Little Women'