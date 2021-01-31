Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has inked a two-book deal with publishers Weidenfeld & Nicolson. The first book will be about his film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which released in 2019. It is a comedy-drama venture set in the late 1960s Hollywood. Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Brad Pitt led the project. 57-year-old Tarantino hasn't worked on any movie after this 2019 flick.

The film gives a broad view of the last glory old days of the golden era of Hollywood cinema. While Pitt won an Oscar for it, the American Film Institute and the National Board of Review pegged this title as one of the 10 best movies of the year. The film, which narrated the struggling days of a falling movie star, earned over $374mn.

DiCaprio plays the actor Rick Dalton, who feels that his heydays in Hollywood are fading. He has a friend named Cliff Booth, portrayed by Pitt, who is also his stunt double. All of a sudden, Dalton becomes a neighbor to actress Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie, and her husband Roman Polanski. Dalton then tries his luck to revive his Hollywood career through Tate.

On popular demand, Tarantino is penning both the prequel and sequel to the events Dalton and Booth faced in the film through this book. "The novel (titled Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: A Novel) will chart the lives of Tarantino's protagonists, TV actor Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth, both forward and backward in time," the publisher teased.

