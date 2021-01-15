Method actors tend to get into the character's skin, which leaves an impact on them on a personal level. We all know how late Heath Ledger locked himself up in a hotel room for a month and maintained a diary for his role of Joker. The performance was stellar, but it left him with insomnia, just like The Undoing left Nicole Kidman "physically sick."

Reaction 'There was sort of a disquietness to my personality'

While speaking to Marc Maron on WTF podcast, Kidman revealed how the six-part horror murder series left her "uneasy and there was duress on who I was." Detailing out, the Eyes Wide Shut actor shared, "Even on The Undoing, it kind of happened where I just like suddenly was in this place of...there was sort of a disquietness to my personality."

Plotline Kidman's Grace sees her husband getting suspected for murder

Kidman received a widespread positive response from viewers for the role of therapist Grace Fraser, the wife of oncologist Jonathan Fraser, played by Hugh Grant. Her trauma is based on the nerve-wracking plotline of the story, where Grace's husband is faced with the allegation of murdering a woman, whose child went to the same school as their young son named Henry.

Aftermath Her immune system failed, too; was 'down for a week'

Narrating the aftermath of playing a role having twists and turns, Kidman said it wreaked havoc on her immune system. "I went down for a week, because your immune system, it doesn't know the difference between acting and truth when you're doing them," she said. While the 53-year-old admitted that some manage stress well while playing such deep characters, she leaves sets "not well."

