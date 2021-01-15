-
Method actors tend to get into the character's skin, which leaves an impact on them on a personal level.
We all know how late Heath Ledger locked himself up in a hotel room for a month and maintained a diary for his role of Joker.
The performance was stellar, but it left him with insomnia, just like The Undoing left Nicole Kidman "physically sick."
Reaction
'There was sort of a disquietness to my personality'
While speaking to Marc Maron on WTF podcast, Kidman revealed how the six-part horror murder series left her "uneasy and there was duress on who I was."
Detailing out, the Eyes Wide Shut actor shared, "Even on The Undoing, it kind of happened where I just like suddenly was in this place of...there was sort of a disquietness to my personality."
Plotline
Kidman's Grace sees her husband getting suspected for murder
Kidman received a widespread positive response from viewers for the role of therapist Grace Fraser, the wife of oncologist Jonathan Fraser, played by Hugh Grant.
Her trauma is based on the nerve-wracking plotline of the story, where Grace's husband is faced with the allegation of murdering a woman, whose child went to the same school as their young son named Henry.
Aftermath
Her immune system failed, too; was 'down for a week'
Narrating the aftermath of playing a role having twists and turns, Kidman said it wreaked havoc on her immune system.
"I went down for a week, because your immune system, it doesn't know the difference between acting and truth when you're doing them," she said.
While the 53-year-old admitted that some manage stress well while playing such deep characters, she leaves sets "not well."
Details
The veteran actor has her kitty full with projects
Despite all this, the seasoned actor has her plate full.
She will soon be playing a queen opposite Ethan Hawke on revenge saga, The Northman, helmed by Robert Eggers, known for horror films The Witch (2015) and The Lighthouse (2019).
She also has replaced powerhouse actor Cate Blanchett to play Lucille Ball opposite Javier Bardem in Being the Ricardos, a production of Amazon Studios.