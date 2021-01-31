Last updated on Jan 31, 2021, 12:50 am

Arkham Asylum, the infamous prison in DC Universe, is a complete nightmare with all the illegal experiments, regular breakouts, and the overall spooky atmosphere. Over the years, this place has housed DC's most famous villains, especially Batman's enemies, as it is located in Gotham City. Among all the criminals, assassins, and supervillains who were kept in Arkham, here are the most famous ones.

Joker Joker is Arkham's most renowned and probably most frequent prisoner

Joker, Batman's arch-rival and possibly the most dangerous non-powered villain in the DC Universe, is the most famous inmate of Arkham Asylum. The only times Gotham and Bruce Wayne are safe from the Clown Prince of Crime are when he is kept at Arkham. Unfortunately, given his chaotic yet genius capabilities, he always gets out of the asylum to wreak havoc in the city.

Harley Quinn Harley Quinn is Arkham's former employee turned regular inmate

Where there are Joker and Arkham, there is Harley Quinn. As a psychologist and intern at Arkham, Dr. Harleen Quinzel gets a chance to interact with Joker. But she ends up getting obsessed with him and becomes a villain called Harley Quinn. After helping Joker in his missions, she becomes a criminal entrepreneur and is currently toeing the line between good and bad.

Bane Bane gets imprisoned in Arkham because of his super strength

The incredibly-strong Bane is known for being the villain who broke Batman's back. Although he is not medically insane, his super serum strength can only be contained inside the fortified walls of Arkham. But, escaping is no big deal for him as he was raised in a prison on Santa Prisca and was able to get out of there to reach Gotham City.

Riddler Riddler's compulsion to flaunt intellectual superiority always brings him here

The Riddler (Edward Nygma) likes to show his intellectual superiority by playing mind games on Batman. Due to his deep-seated psychological compulsion to flaunt his superiority, narcissism, and ego, he conducts crimes and leaves clues for Batman to solve. But this inevitably leads to his capture, and thus, the Riddler often finds himself inside Arkham Asylum among other notorious villains.

Two-Face Two-Face's villainous tendencies and mental disorders require Arkham's services