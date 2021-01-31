Those who haven't yet played Cyberpunk 2077 have lost a hot chance! Until recently, you could get really intimate with Keanu Reeves, but that opportunity no longer exists. Yes, you read that right! The most anticipated and criticized game of the year 2020 gave a highly creative and overtly sexual outlet to gamers to toy around with the different modification tools. Let's s-explore.

Context Mod introduced by Catmino, Silverhand's character swapped for joytoy

This mod was introduced by one Catmino, who used an in-game sex scene between Reeves's character Johnny Silverhand and a blonde woman to the advantage. Cyberpunk has several characters called joytoys, which are sexual robots, and the gameplay gives chances to players to have virtual sex with these robots. Catmino, however, swapped that practice by putting Reeves's inspired character Silverhand instead of the joytoy.

Details Silverhand has voice of joytoy, remains clothed during the act

Thus, the gamers got to have virtual sex with Silverhand, who still had the voice of a joytoy, while the act takes place. It is important to note that the modification had Silverhand all clothed unlike that of the joytoys during sex inside the game. The user uploaded that modification on Nexus Mods and is currently hidden after people began to report it.

Developer released official modding tools, has banned this controversial one

After it came to the attention of game developer CD Projekt Red, it banned that particular modification, citing users don't have the permission of Reeves to enjoy that. The developer, which released official modding tools recently, said the experience of tweaking gameplay allows players to have fun, but should not be exploited to cause personal harm to any party involved in creating the game.

Ban CD Projekt Red asks users to refrain from such mods