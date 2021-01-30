TV reality show Roadies 9's contestant Vikas Khoker has alleged that Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta had asked for sexual favors from him in the past. He also accused Gupta of trying to gain sympathy votes through his current stint in the reality television show. For the unversed, Khoker had won Roadies' ninth season in 2012. Here are more details on this.

Details 'Gupta approached me to fulfill his sexual desire'

Talking to Navbharat Times, Khoker revealed, "After I won Roadies in the year 2012, many people asked me to get involved with them physically and one of them was Vikas Gupta, who had approached me to fulfill his sexual desire (sic)." He added that he had exchanged numbers with the TV producer when he met him in a coffee shop.

Details Didn't want to compromise, claimed Khoker

As claimed by Khoker, Gupta tried contacting him multiple times, but he avoided him. "He later approached me through an actor friend who told me that he can help me get a good job in the industry...But I made it clear that I do not want to compromise and will do whatever I can with my hard work (sic)," he told the publication.

Claims He asked for my nudes on pretext of casting: Khoker

Khoker further revealed that Gupta tried to come close to him in many ways and also asked for his nudes on the pretext of casting him in a show. "He told me that he wanted to see my body and private parts. Gupta says that whoever will be close to him, he will be a star (sic)," the former Roadies contestant stated.

History Last year, Gupta came out as bisexual