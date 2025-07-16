The stock touched a high of ₹1,014

Paytm shares clock 6-month high today: Here we decode why

Paytm's parent company, One 97 Communications, has seen its shares surge by nearly 3% today. The stock touched a high of ₹1,014, crossing ₹1,000 mark for the first time in six months. This is also its fifth consecutive session of gains. The stock was last around this level in early January but couldn't hold on and corrected over two months before gaining momentum in March. The recent surge is attributed to speculation of its inclusion in the MSCI Standard Index.