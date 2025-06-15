These IPOs will open for subscription in India this week
The Indian stock market is gearing up for a busy week, with several initial public offerings (IPOs) set to open for subscription starting tomorrow.
The upcoming week will see one mainboard IPO and five small and medium enterprise (SME) IPOs hitting the market.
Arisinfra Solutions will be the only mainboard IPO, while Samay Project Services, Patil Automation, Eppeltone Engineers, Influx Healthtech, and Mayasheel Ventures are set to launch their respective SME IPOs.
Mainboard IPO
Arisinfra Solutions IPO to raise ₹500cr
Arisinfra Solutions, which a provider of construction materials for real estate and infrastructure developers, is the only mainboard IPO opening next week.
The company plans to raise ₹499.6 crore through a fresh issue of 2.25 crore equity shares at a price band of ₹210-222 per share.
The public issue will open on June 8 and shall close on June 20, with a lot size of 67 shares per lot.
SME offerings
A look at the SME IPOs
The upcoming week will also see five SME IPOs opening for subscription.
These are Samay Project Services (June 16-18), Patil Automation (June 16-18), Eppeltone Engineers (June 17-19), Influx Healthtech (June 18-20) and Mayasheel Ventures (June 20-24).
The price bands for these issues vary, with Samay Project Services' IPO priced at ₹32-34 per share and Mayasheel Ventures at ₹44-47 per share.
Market debut
5 companies set to get listed this week
Along with the IPOs, five companies are also set to list their shares on the stock exchanges next week.
These include Sacheerome (June 16), Jainik Power and Cables (June 17), Monolithisch India (June 19), Aten Papers & Foam (June 20), and Oswal Pumps (June 20).
Sacheerome's shares will be listed on NSE.