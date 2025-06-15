What's the story

The Indian stock market is gearing up for a busy week, with several initial public offerings (IPOs) set to open for subscription starting tomorrow.

The upcoming week will see one mainboard IPO and five small and medium enterprise (SME) IPOs hitting the market.

Arisinfra Solutions will be the only mainboard IPO, while Samay Project Services, Patil Automation, Eppeltone Engineers, Influx Healthtech, and Mayasheel Ventures are set to launch their respective SME IPOs.