What's the story

Imagine Marketing, the parent firm of wearables brand Boat, has filed draft documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), for an initial public offering (IPO) via the confidential pre-filing route.

This way, the company can keep certain details under the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) undisclosed until later stages.

The move comes as part of a growing trend among Indian companies going for this discreet filing process.